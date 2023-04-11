Whittier: Large tree takes down power lines, lands on car

The downed tree was reported about 9:20 p.m. Monday on Mills Avenue at Lanning Drive in the South Whittier area. KCAL News

A large tree came down onto power lines and landed on top of one or two cars in Whittier Monday night.

The downed tree was reported about 9:20 p.m. Monday on Mills Avenue at Lanning Drive in the South Whittier area.

Los Angeles County firefighters, sheriff's deputies, public works and Southern California Edison crews arrived to assess the scene Monday night.

The large tree is reportedly an Italian stone pine. Rain over the winter and early spring is believed to have saturated the ground, leading to the tree being uprooted.

No injuries were reported.

The tree fell parallel to the roadway in front of several homes, but traffic was not affected and lanes remained open in the area.

Crews were on scene early Tuesday morning removing branches and chopping up the tree to remove it.