Where is Sean "Diddy" Combs' private jet?

Sean "Diddy" Combs' whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery after two of his homes were raided by federal agents as part of a possible ongoing sex trafficking investigation on Monday.

While Diddy was not detained at either home, Combs' "spoke to and cooperated with authorities," his attorney said in a statement Tuesday.

"This unprecedented ambush —paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence— leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," the lawyer, Aaron Dyer, added in the statement.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

While TMZ has a video showing Diddy walking around after the raid in Miami, flight tracker data shows a jet associated with Diddy flying around California hours before making an international flight to a Caribbean island.

Before the raid, the jet flew from Sacramento to Palm Springs before going to Van Nuys Airport. Afterward, it flew across the country and the Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean island of Antigua, according to flight tracker data.

Dyer also said his client's travel had not been restricted in any way.

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," he wrote.

Antigua signed an extradition treaty with the U.S. in 1996. It was ratified in 1998.

As of Tuesday night, the jet appeared to stay at the Caribbean island.

Combs has been the target of several sexual assault allegations in recent months.

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," Dyer wrote in a statement. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."