Local News Where are the best holiday light displays in LA, OC and the IE? By KCAL-News Staff Updated on: December 4, 2023 / 12:00 AM PST / KCAL News Fill out my online form. KCAL-News Staff The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com. Twitter Facebook Instagram Thanks for reading CBS NEWS. Create your free account or log in for more features. Continue Please enter email address to continue Please enter valid email address to continue Featured Local Savings