Where a California Mega Millions winning ticket was bought and what the lucky numbers were

While a lucky winner in New Jersey bought the $1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket Tuesday night, someone in Van Nuys also fared well with a $1 million win.

A winning ticket, with five of the six Mega Millions numbers, sold at D & K Liquor in Van Nuys, giving that ticket holder a $1,058,180 prize.

The winning ticket had the five matching numbers of 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, and the Megaball number was 4.

This is the first time the Van Nuys liquor store has ever sold a winning ticket, putting it on the prize-winner map.

Manager of D&K Liquor, Pramila Sood, said the win isn't a complete surprise.

"I was having a strong feeling from the last two days, that somebody will hit. I don't know why," Sood said with a smile, adding that she's "very happy."

The Mega Millions jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing. The big Powerball prize is still up for grabs, its at $865 million, with the drawing happening Wednesday night.

The largest lottery prize to date went to California winner, Edwin Castro in Nov. 2022. Castro bought his winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

Castro opted for the lump sum payment of $997.6 million.

Here's the largest lottery prizes in the nation:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022, California

$1.765 billion (Powerball): Oct. 11, 2023; California

$1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida

$1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee

$1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

$1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine

$1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois

$1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California

$1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan