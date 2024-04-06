What was that streak in the Los Angeles sky Saturday night? SpaceX rocket launch

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's central coast at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday.

To onlookers, it appeared as a cloud streak across the evening sky. The photo below was taken of the Studio city sky, at 7:27 p.m., two minutes after launch.

One onlooker snapped a shot of the Studio City sky at 7:27 p.m. Saturday, capturing the Falcon 9 launch. KCAL News

The rocket will deliver 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to the SpaceX website.

This is the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean. Around 7:45 p.m., SpaceX posted on X that "Falcon 9 first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship."

Liftoff at sunset for Falcon 9 pic.twitter.com/sw6EoiGY82 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2024