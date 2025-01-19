What to do if important documents were lost in the Los Angeles County wildfires

While recovery efforts continue in Los Angeles County in the wake of two devastating wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and countless valuables, many are left looking for ways to replace items that may have been burned in the Palisades and Eaton Fires in early January.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, who have established centers across Los Angeles County to aid victims through the recovery process, have offered guidance on how important proof of identify documents can be replaced if lost in the wildfires.

"A good place to start is a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), where you can replace a California Driver's License and many other vital records, including property deeds, Social Security cards and U.S. Passports," said a statement from FEMA. The closest center to you can be found here.

Those applying for FEMA assistance will have to provide some proof of identity and residence in order to receive help, officials said.

Alternate means of replacing lost information include:

Driver's License: The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Licenses, identification cards and vehicle titles can be replaced either by visiting a location in person, visiting the department's Natural Disaster Assistance site, or by calling 1-800-777-0133.

insurance Policy Information: People can contact their insurance agent or company to ask for a copy of their policy, including the Declaration Page, which details the amount and types of coverage and how long it lasts for customers.

Birth, death and/or marriage certificates: Anyone seeking these records should contact the Los Angeles County Recorder's Office.

Social Security cards: Visit the Social Security Administration website or visit a local Social Security office to fill out an application for a new card in person. Social Security representatives are also typically available at DRCs.

Medicare cards: Call 1-800-633-4227, visit the Medicare website or visit a local Social Security Office.

Green card: Visit a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services location or go online to the USCIS website to complete Form I-90.

Passports: A lost passport can be reported online here. Passport services are also available at DRCs.

Tax returns: One can request Form 4506 for a copy of their tax return from the IRS website.

Military records: A request form can be submitted to the National Archives on their website.