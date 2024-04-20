What to do Earth Day weekend in Los Angeles

It's Earth Day weekend, and there is plenty to do in Los Angeles to celebrate and go a little extra green.

From educational programs to getting dirty, cleanup events and family-fun activities are happening through the official Earth Day on Monday.

Here's a rundown of some L.A. Earth Day events:

Saturday

Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Preserve (8 a.m.): Friends of the Los Angeles River host a volunteer trash pick-up and habitat restoration event.

Griffith Park (8:30 a.m.): The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks teams up with the Friends of Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Parks Foundation for an Earth Day celebration at the Griffith Park Bird Sanctuary, 2900 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles Zoo: Wild for the Planet 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Children's Zoo, with Project Pollinator happening 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where free milkweed plants and seeds will be distributed, and guests can paint plant pots to take home. There's also a Nature's Remedy workshop, a lecture and honey tasting.

Hawthorne Memorial Park (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) The city of Hawthorne hosts its Earth Day Celebration at the park, with raffle prizes and food, paper shredding, E-waste, compost give-away, vendors and services.

North Atwater Park (9 a.m.): A Los Angeles Waterkeeper cleanup event at the L.A. River, where volunteers will help clear away debris left in the aftermath of a rainy winter.

Whittier Narrows Recreation Area Picnic Area (6:30 p.m.) The Department of Parks and Recreation celebrates Earth Day with environmental expert panel discussion, followed by a screening of the documentary "Common Ground" + free popcorn. The same event happens simultaneously at the Kenneth Hahn State Park Recreation Area.

Kenneth Hahn State Park Recreation Area (6:30 p.m.) The Department of Parks and Recreation celebrates Earth Day with environmental expert panel discussion, followed by a screening of the documentary "Common Ground" + free popcorn.

Santa Monica (10 a.m.-noon) Heal the Bay's Nothin' But Sand Beach Cleanup at the Santa Monica Pier

Sunday

Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park (noon): Friends of the Los Angeles River host a volunteer trash pick-up and habitat restoration event.

Monday

LA Metro is offering free rides across Metrolink's rail system throughout Southern California in honor of Earth Day

Santa Monica Pier (7:30 p.m.): Pacific Park's solar-powered Ferris wheel will "go green" by displaying, in lights, a 90-foot-tall spinning globe, along with a variety of green and blue colors, patterns and icons.

West Hollywood Library (3 p.m.): , L.A. County Library will host an Author Talk featuring Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath and Rosanna Xia, environmental reporter for the Los Angeles Times.