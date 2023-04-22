Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center rescues hundreds of orphaned animals in Huntington Beach

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach has become the home to over 500 orphaned animals which were left behind by their mamas.

"They came in," said executive director Debbie McGuire. "It was like the rain we had but it was babies. We were raining babies."

McGuire said she expects to receive the littlest critters this time of year but the influx is out of the ordinary. In a two-week span, the center has received 257 mallard ducklings, 100 opossums, 77 hummingbirds, 57 squirrels and numerous raccoons from concerned Orange County residents.

"I'm so worried because there's a lot of stray cats in my neighborhood so I take the box and put the towel over him and put him in the house," said Santa Ana resident Mai Truong.

The cost to care for each baby at the nursery is about $125. The animals will stay anywhere between two to four months.

"This is just the beginning of our baby season that can go usually until Oct. 5," said McGuire. "We're worried it might even go later this year because it had a little bit of a late start because of all of the rains."

The wildlife specialists at the care center are worried they won't have enough funds to support them through the baby season The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center relies on donations to survive.