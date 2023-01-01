Watch CBS News
Wet weather in part to blame for major crash that left 4 injured in Ventura Co.

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Four people were injured in a major traffic crash in Ventura on Saturday. 

The accident unfolded on the southbound 101 Freeway near S. Chestnut Street and involved a 2003 Ford pickup truck. 

According to authorities, the vehicle traveled into the right guardrail and overturned. 

There, the driver and three passengers, whose ages range from 24 to 40, had injuries that varied from major head trauma to broken ribs and complaints of pain. All went to hospitals for treatment where one person is listed in critical condition.

Authorities believe the wet weather was a factor in causing the crash. DUI was not considered to be a factor. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP office in the Ventura area at (805) 662-2640. 

First published on January 1, 2023 / 7:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

