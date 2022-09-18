Westminster pursuit leads to arrest, officers finding fentanyl
A pursuit in Westminster early Sunday morning led to an unexpected finding for police officer.
Following a short pursuit that began in Westminster and ended in Tustin, officers seized a 1.5 an ounce of fentanyl and more than 23 grams of meth.
Westminster Police Department officers attempted to pull over the motorcyclist at Brookhurst Street and McFadden Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday for California vehicle code violations.
After the driver failed to yield, a pursuit ensued and he was eventually arrested.
The motorcyclist was arrested for evading police and for possession of narcotics and on suspicion of drug sales, according to Westminster PD.
