Westminster pursuit leads to arrest, officers finding fentanyl

What to know about the dangers of fentanyl

A pursuit in Westminster early Sunday morning led to an unexpected finding for police officer.

Westminster Police Department

Following a short pursuit that began in Westminster and ended in Tustin, officers seized a 1.5 an ounce of fentanyl and more than 23 grams of meth.

Westminster Police Department officers attempted to pull over the motorcyclist at Brookhurst Street and McFadden Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday for California vehicle code violations.

After the driver failed to yield, a pursuit ensued and he was eventually arrested.

The motorcyclist was arrested for evading police and for possession of narcotics and on suspicion of drug sales, according to Westminster PD.