Westminster pursuit leads to arrest, officers finding fentanyl

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A pursuit in Westminster early Sunday morning led to an unexpected finding for police officer.

westminster-pd-bust.jpg
Westminster Police Department

Following a short pursuit that began in Westminster and ended in Tustin, officers seized a 1.5 an ounce of fentanyl and more than 23 grams of meth. 

Westminster Police Department officers attempted to pull over the motorcyclist at Brookhurst Street and McFadden Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday for California vehicle code violations.

After the driver failed to yield, a pursuit ensued and he was eventually arrested.

The motorcyclist was arrested for evading police and for possession of narcotics and on suspicion of drug sales, according to Westminster PD.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 11:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

