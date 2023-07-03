Westlake suspects ride up on scooters, fatally shoot victim: Police

Westlake suspects rode up on scooters, shot victim to death: Police

Westlake suspects rode up on scooters, shot victim to death: Police

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the Westlake District Sunday night and two suspects remained at large Monday morning.

Los Angeles police said a man was shot in the chest near 8th and Park View streets, about a block south of MacArthur Park, at about 9:40 p.m. KCAL News

Two suspects riding on scooters reportedly approached the victim, according to the LAPD. The victim was reportedly shot in front of family members. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family was reportedly operating a taco stand at the corner of the intersection when the suspects rode up on scooters and shot the victim.

Police said the shooting may be gang-related. The investigation was ongoing.