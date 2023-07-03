Watch CBS News
Local News

Westlake suspects ride up on scooters, fatally shoot victim: Police

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Westlake suspects rode up on scooters, shot victim to death: Police
Westlake suspects rode up on scooters, shot victim to death: Police 01:23

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the Westlake District Sunday night and two suspects remained at large Monday morning.

Los Angeles police said the man was shot in the chest near 8th and Park View streets, about a block south of MacArthur Park, at about 9:40 p.m.

westlake-shooting-8th-parkview.png
Los Angeles police said a man was shot in the chest near 8th and Park View streets, about a block south of MacArthur Park, at about 9:40 p.m. KCAL News

Two suspects riding on scooters reportedly approached the victim, according to the LAPD. The victim was reportedly shot in front of family members. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family was reportedly operating a taco stand at the corner of the intersection when the suspects rode up on scooters and shot the victim.

Police said the shooting may be gang-related. The investigation was ongoing.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 6:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.