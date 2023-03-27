Watch CBS News
Westlake District stabbing: Man dies on sidewalk

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A homicide investigation is underway in the Westlake District after a man was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning.

Los Angeles police officers and fire department paramedics responded to a report of an injury at 8th and Carondelet streets in the Westlake District at about 1:15 a.m. Monday.

An unidentified man was found stabbed on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles police.

The intersection was closed while police launched a homicide investigation.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 5:31 AM

