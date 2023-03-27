Westlake District stabbing: Man dies on sidewalk
A homicide investigation is underway in the Westlake District after a man was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning.
Los Angeles police officers and fire department paramedics responded to a report of an injury at 8th and Carondelet streets in the Westlake District at about 1:15 a.m. Monday.
An unidentified man was found stabbed on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles police.
The intersection was closed while police launched a homicide investigation.
