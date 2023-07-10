Westlake District building fire prompts evacuations

Residents of a Westlake apartment building were evacuated early Monday morning due to a fire in an adjacent building on South Park View Street near MacArthur Park.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a fire on the second floor of a two-story building in the Westlake District across from MacArthur Park at about 2:46 a.m. Monday. KCAL News

The fire was burning in the building located at 690 South Park View Street at the intersection of 7th Street, and briefly threatened two nearby buildings, including a four-story apartment building.

The building where the fire began contains businesses on the first floor and residences on the second.

More than 90 firefighters responded and fought flames four about an hour and a half, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was declared extinguished at 4:21 a.m.

Residents of one of the buildings next to the fire were evacuated but were being readmitted Monday morning.

No injuries were reported. Arson investigators were on scene.