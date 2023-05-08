West Hollywood hit-and-run: Mini Cooper strikes 3 people

Three people were struck by a Mini Cooper in a hit-and-run incident in West Hollywood early Sunday morning, and one person was hospitalized.

Video shows a Mini Cooper weaving through a crosswalk with people crossing at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.

One man reportedly grabbed on to the vehicle and was struck.

L.A. County Fire Dept. officials confirmed two people were hospitalized.

The driver fled in the Cooper and remained at large Monday morning.

The incident was first reported by the WeHo Times.