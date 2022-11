Wendy's to sell peppermint-flavored frosty for limited time starting Tuesday

Wendy's is adding a holiday-themed frosty to its menu for the first time ever.

Beginning on Tuesday, the fast-food chain will sell a peppermint-flavored frosty.

The addition to its menu marks the third new frosty flavor in the U.S. in 16 years.

The frosty will be on the menu for a limited time.