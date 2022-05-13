Weezer, 311 kick off three-day Beachlife Festival tonight in Redondo Beach

Live music and nostalgia take over Redondo Beach all weekend, as the Beachlife Festival kicks off tonight.

Weezer and 311 kick off Friday night's festivities, while Smashing Pumpkins is Saturday's headliner. The Steve Miller Band will cap the festival off on Sunday. The festival's lineup is like a cruise through 90s hit radio, and includes Stone Temple Pilots, Sheryl Crow, UB40, Sugar Ray, Rita Wilson, and Ozomatli.

REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: A view of atmosphere during day 3 of the Beach Life Music Festival on September 12, 2021 in Redondo Beach, California. / Getty Images

The festival takes place along the Redondo Beach shoreline north of the pier, with performances starting at 1 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees won't be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and testing, and masking won't be required, but festival organizers are warning attendees that exposure remains an "inherent risk" in any large gathering.

Tickets are still available, and start at $159. However, music lovers who want to avoid the crowds can livestream some performances at beachlifefestival.com.