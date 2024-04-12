Weekend storm to bring rain to Southern California starting Friday night

Another late-season storm will push into Southern California Friday, dropping temperatures and bringing rain that could last through the weekend.

"The cooling trend will spread throughout the interior by Friday as onshore flow strengthens ahead of another late season cold upper low dropping south along the West Coast," according to the National Weather Service. "Low clouds and fog will spread into the valleys Friday morning with highs dropping into the 60s to lower 70s."

Rain is expected to begin falling along the Central Coast Friday night, reaching Los Angeles County by Saturday morning or afternoon, forecasters said.

Snow levels will initially fall to about 6,000 feet, with several inches of snow anticipated. By Sunday morning, snow could fall at elevations as low as 3,500 feet, meaning a possibility of some light snow over the Grapevine stretch of the 5 Freeway, according to the NWS.

There will also be an additional chance for more showers or possibly thunderstorms Sunday morning, forecasters said.

Drying trends will begin by Monday with temperatures in the 80s possible as soon as Wednesday in the warmer valleys, forecasters added.