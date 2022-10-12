Watch CBS News
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches

The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.

Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa Beach, according to LA County lifeguards and Supervisor Janice Hahn.

As a result of the warnings, Seal Beach shut down its beach, pier and McGaugh Pool, expecting to reopen when it was safe to do so after the thunderstorms passed. 

Thunderstorms are in the forecast and are expected to move from southeast to northwest across Orange County.

The NWS recommends staying out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions due to lightning.

