'We have lost our miracle baby,' says Britney Spears in announcing miscarriage

Britney Spears has suffered a miscarriage, the pop star announced Saturday.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears shared.

Spears and Sam Asghari announced in April that they were expecting.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along," said Spears. "However, we were overly excited to share the good news."

Spears expressed her gratitude for the support she has received, and asked for privacy during this difficult time.