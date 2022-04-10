Westbound 210 Freeway shutdown due to big rig fire

A big rig fire on the westbound 210 Freeway caused a multi-lane closure Saturday.

It was unclear what caused the fire, which was reported just after 5:15 p.m. and had begun to spread from the vehicle towards homes in the nearby area.

California Highway Patrol officials closed all westbound lanes of the freeway as a result, as firefighters on scene attempted to control the blaze.

Authorities changed the location of the Sigalert a little after 6:50 p.m., continuing closure in the area between the Wheatland Street off-ramp to the Osborne Street on-ramp.

It was not clear how long the lanes would be closed and CHP officers continued to divert traffic from the area as of 7:30 p.m.