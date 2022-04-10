Watch CBS News

Westbound 210 Freeway shutdown due to big rig fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A big rig fire on the westbound 210 Freeway caused a multi-lane closure Saturday. 

It was unclear what caused the fire, which was reported just after 5:15 p.m. and had begun to spread from the vehicle towards homes in the nearby area.

California Highway Patrol officials closed all westbound lanes of the freeway as a result, as firefighters on scene attempted to control the blaze. 

Authorities changed the location of the Sigalert a little after 6:50 p.m., continuing closure in the area between the Wheatland Street off-ramp to the Osborne Street on-ramp.

It was not clear how long the lanes would be closed and CHP officers continued to divert traffic from the area as of 7:30 p.m.

First published on April 9, 2022 / 6:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.