Water use warnings placed into effect for several Southland beaches

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have warned Southern California beachgoers from entering the waters at several popular beaches due to high bacteria levels. 

They warned anyone visiting the areas to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in the waters due to levels of bacteria that exceed their health standards. 

The beaches impacted by the warnings include:

  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro;
  • Santa Monica Pier;
  • Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey;
  • 40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach;
  • Manhattan Beach Pier.

It was unclear exactly how long the waters would be affected by the excessive bacteria levels. 

