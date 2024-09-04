Water quality warning issued for Los Angeles County Beaches

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, residents should avoid playing in the ocean waters of almost 10 Los Angeles County beaches due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

This includes the entire swim areas of Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach, Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove, and Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

There is also a warning for 100 yards up and down the coastal line for the beaches of Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove, Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach, and Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach.

To see the impacted beach locations and find further information, call the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visit their website at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.