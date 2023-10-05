Watch live: San Francisco memorial service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein

SAN FRANCISCO -- CBS News Bay Area will carry the Thursday memorial service for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the steps of San Francisco's City Hall with pre-service coverage beginning at noon.

Feinstein's office had originally announced on Monday that the memorial service would be held at the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in Herbst Theatre and closed to the public due to limited space, though a livestream would be available. Officials later announced that the service would be held outside on the steps to San Francisco's City Hall with standing room available for the public in Civic Center Plaza.

However, early Wednesday afternoon, officials decided against allowing the public to attend due to security concerns. The service will still be held on the steps outside City Hall where Feinstein was lying in state Wednesday. Officials were advising attendees and press to be prepared for warm weather.

Following the CBS Bay Area News afternoon edition on KPIX 5, KPIX+ will begin airing special coverage of the Feinstein memorial starting at 12:30 p.m. before switching to the service live when begins starts at 1 p.m. The memorial will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page.

• What: Coverage of memorial service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein

• Date: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

• Time: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Location: Steps outside San Francisco City Hall

• On TV: KPIX 5 at noon; KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 at 12:30 p.m.

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.