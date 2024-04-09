Hit-and-run driver in white van arrested after pursuit in East LA

A hit-and-run driver led authorities on a reckless pursuit through the East Los Angeles area Tuesday morning.

The driver was in a white van and the chase started near the Boyle Heights area around 10 a.m.

During the pursuit, the driver ran multiple red lights and reportedly hit several vehicles.

The van was also seen driving through multiple parking lost in residential areas.

The pursuit came to an end when the white van parked outside a large warehouse in Vernon and ran inside. Police established a perimeter around the building and the suspect was taken into custody.