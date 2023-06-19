Update: President Biden speaks on climate change at Baylands Nature Preserve in Palo Alto

Raw video: President Biden delivers remarks on climate change Raw video: President Biden delivers remarks on climate change 12:12

PALO ALTO -- President Joe Biden visited a nature preserve in Palo Alto Monday to announce more than $600 million for climate adaption projects during a visit to the Bay Area.

Mr. Biden arrived aboard Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View at around 12:30 p.m.

California Governor Gavin Newsom greets President Joe Biden at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, June 19, 2023. CBS

The president toured coastal wetlands in Palo Alto and delivered remarks about creating jobs to tackle the climate crisis at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve. View remarks in the player above.

Biden was also scheduled to attend two campaign fundraisers, in Los Gatos and Atherton.