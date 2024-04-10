Speeding motorcycle pursuit ends in Ontario neighborhood

Pursuit with speeding motorcyclist comes to sudden end in Ontario

Pursuit with speeding motorcyclist comes to sudden end in Ontario

Pursuit with speeding motorcyclist comes to sudden end in Ontario

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a speeding motorcycle.

The chase started on the I-10 Freeway in the Inland Empire before cutting through city streets near Rancho Cucamonga. The rider eventually got onto the westbound CA-60 Freeway.

The motorcyclist routinely sped over 110 mph while passing through the San Gabriel Valley.

The suspect got off the freeway but continued to drive at over 100 mph, even running through red lights at extremely dangerous speeds.

Eventually, the suspect arrived in a neighborhood and parked his motorcycle before surrendering to police.