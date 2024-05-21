Watch CBS News
2 arrested on the 5 Freeway after brief pursuit in Norwalk

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Two people were arrested after leading the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department on a brief high-speed chase through Norwalk Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started around 10 a.m. after the suspect allegedly stole a black Ford Crown Victoria.

The suspect started driving down the northbound 5 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets. SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see the driving up to 70 mph, running stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the street.

screenshot-20240521-101726-1.png
Two people get out of stolen vehicle on the 5 Freeway after brief pursuit.

Around 15 minutes later, the driver got back onto the 5 Freeway.

The black car stopped and two people got out and started walking along the I-5 at Lakewood Blvd around 10:15 a.m. Multiple authorities arrived at the scene and took both into custody.

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 10:11 AM PDT

