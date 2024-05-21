2 arrested on the 5 Freeway after brief pursuit in Norwalk

2 arrested after jumping out of car during pursuit in Norwalk

Two people were arrested after leading the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department on a brief high-speed chase through Norwalk Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started around 10 a.m. after the suspect allegedly stole a black Ford Crown Victoria.

The suspect started driving down the northbound 5 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets. SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see the driving up to 70 mph, running stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the street.

Two people get out of stolen vehicle on the 5 Freeway after brief pursuit.

Around 15 minutes later, the driver got back onto the 5 Freeway.

The black car stopped and two people got out and started walking along the I-5 at Lakewood Blvd around 10:15 a.m. Multiple authorities arrived at the scene and took both into custody.