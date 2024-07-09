LAPD pursuit in San Fernando Valley comes to sudden stop as driver appears to surrender

The driver of a stolen car led LAPD officers on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley that came to a sudden end Tuesday when she appeared to surrender to officers, getting out of the car after they appeared to raise their weapons.

The pursuit started around 12 p.m. as the suspect drove a silver Toyota Camry northbound on the 5 Freeway in the Burbank area. While the chase started out reaching high speeds, she began stopping on the side of the road a number of times.

Five minutes after SkyCal started tracking the chase, at 12:30 p.m., the sedan came to a stop near Raymer Street and Kester Avenue in Van Nuys after having just stopped and parked in another area moments earlier. The driver stayed parked there for seven minutes before she started driving again before coming to another stop. Then, she took off once more.

The pursuit came to an end at 12:42 p.m. when the driver was going down a street where she came across an LAPD patrol vehicle, where two officers were standing just outside -- raising what appeared to be their weapons at her.

From there, the driver stopped the car and eventually crawled out of the driver's side window. Within minutes, she had her arms raised in the air, appearing to surrender to officers before they placed her into handcuffs.