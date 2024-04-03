CHP chasing suspect in stolen pickup truck in Los Angeles

The California High Patrol are in pursuit of a driver suspected of stealing a pickup truck Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started in Baldwin Park and the driver is heading west on the I-10. The ground units of CHP have backed off the truck as it entered surface streets in Central City West.

Air units are continuing to track the vehicle after it went underneath an overpass bridge.

It is unknown whether CHP is calling in additional ground units to find the vehicle.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.