CHP chasing suspect in stolen pickup truck in Los Angeles

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

The California High Patrol are in pursuit of a driver suspected of stealing a pickup truck Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started in Baldwin Park and the driver is heading west on the I-10. The ground units of CHP have backed off the truck as it entered surface streets in Central City West.

Air units are continuing to track the vehicle after it went underneath an overpass bridge.

It is unknown whether CHP is calling in additional ground units to find the vehicle.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 7:17 AM PDT

First published on April 3, 2024 / 7:17 AM PDT

