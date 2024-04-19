California Highway Patrol pursue DUI driver from Newport Beach

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a DUI driver near Compton.

The Newport Beach Police Department started the chase.

The driver led officers from Newport Beach to the 405 Freeway and into Los Angeles County. The suspect then merged onto the 110 Freeway southbound, reaching speeds over 100 mph a few times until the highway's end in San Pedro.

The suspect drove recklessly through city streets, reaching about 80 mph and sometimes veering into the median.

He inexplicably stopped next to a business plaza before speeding off.

The suspect continued to drive until pulling over at a stop light and surrendered.