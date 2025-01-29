Watch live: A$AP Rocky's trial in Los Angeles for Hollywood assault charge

A$AP Rocky, charged with assault for allegedly shooting at a former friend and collaborator, is standing trial in downtown Los Angeles.

The trial started last week with the Grammy-nominated rapper rejecting a proposed plea deal from prosecutors which would have included a two-month jail sentence for the alleged 2021 shooting. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 24 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after being arrested in April 2023.

Prosecutors allege the Harlem-born rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, shot at former childhood friend and collaborator Terell Ephron on Nov. 6, 2021 in Hollywood. Ephron testified last year that bullets grazed his knuckles when the rapper allegedly opened fire. Both men were once members of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob, with Ephron previously performing as A$AP Relli.

The criminal trial at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles resumed Wednesday morning, with Ephron continuing his testimony about the alleged assaults after first taking the stand Tuesday afternoon.