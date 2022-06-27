Watch: 2 puppies rescued after becoming trapped behind 100-pound tortoise in Yucca Valley

A pair of puppies needed a hand from firefighters and animal rescuers after their curiosity got them trapped in an underground tortoise den.

The 5-month-old puppies, Peo and Finn, got into the den — but couldn't get out when the 100-pound desert tortoise, Oscar, planted himself in the exit.

San Bernardino County Fire says they were called in by residents who got concerned about the dogs, who had been in the den for several hours by that time and were worryingly quiet.

Firefighters first tried to coax Oscar out of the way with a watermelon trick, but he didn't bite. So firefighters started digging an access hole to rescue the dogs. After hours of digging, and with dog mom Kathleen cheering them on, the dogs were pulled out of the underground den.