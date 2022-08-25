Washout on 10 Freeway, east of SR-177 leads to delays and closures

Caltrans is reporting traffic delays on the I-10 east of State Route-177 due to heavy rains that caused a washout on the roadway.

Initially, Caltrans tweeted that both directions of the 10 Freeway were closed because of flooding and an overturned big rig, but later updated that report, saying westbound lanes were open, though traffic was moving slowly.

Officials said that eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, east of SR-177 will remain closed until further notice because of the washout.

Caltrans suggested drivers delay their travel or use an alternate route, from State Route 62 to the 10 Freeway in Whitewater.

Update 1: WB I-10 lanes are open, traffic slow moving. EB I-10 lanes will remain closed until further notice due to washout. pic.twitter.com/5er80JCP2u — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 25, 2022

The agency also has SR-177 from the 10 Freeway to SR-62 closed for unknown duration because of flooding and downed power lines. At around 10 p.m., Caltrans tweeted that maintenance crews were working to clear mud and water from SR-177 and that Edison crews were responding to reports of downed power lines.