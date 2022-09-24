Warm temperatures heading to Southland after period of brief relief

After just over a week of cooler weather, high temperatures are expected to return in coming days as the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Watch for much of the Southland.

Temperatures are expected to climb as soon as Saturday as a high-pressure system makes its way over the region. Those temps will be between 5 and 10 degrees hotter than the annual average, reaching low 90s in Los Angeles and up to 105 in many inland areas like the valleys, mountains and deserts.

"The coastal and inland valleys of Los Angeles County and nearby Ventura County will be especially warm with excessive heat conditions likely on those days," according to the NWS.

The Excessive Heat Watch was issued for:

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands,

Santa Clarita Valley,

Ventura County Beaches,

Ventura County Inland Coast,

Lake Casitas,

Ojai Valley,

Central Ventura County Valleys,

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,

Malibu Coast,

Santa Monica Mountains,

Orange County

For Los Angeles County, regions include the beaches, inland coast and valley cities, including, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Torrance, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Burbank and Pasadena.

The watches are set to last from Monday morning through Wednesday evening, with NWS warning of "dangerously hot conditions."

Experts advised residents to stay well-hydrated and avoid spending extended amounts of time in the sun.