Warm, dry conditions turn up heat across Southland as brush fires erupt

A series of brush fires erupted from Los Angeles to Orange Counties, and weather forecasters say it's about to get a lot warmer across the Southland as a high-pressure system and winds combine to drive temperatures upward into the weekend.

Maximum temperatures "will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Saturday before a cooling trend begins Sunday," according to the National Weather Service Friday.

Temperatures began rising Thursday, with most inland areas seeing temperatures 10 to 20 degrees warmer than Wednesday, and even coastal areas were 5 degrees warmer than the previous day.

Los Angeles County mountains and the Santa Clarita area will also be hit with high winds Friday morning, with strong gusts remaining likely into Saturday morning, forecasters said.

A record low temperature was set in Lancaster on Thursday. It was 37 degrees at Fox Field in the Antelope Valley city, tying the record low of 37 set in 2000 and 1983.

It was 88 degrees in Chatsworth and Woodland Hills, 87 in Van Nuys, 86 in Northridge and 85 in Saugus on Thursday.

"Expecting more of the same through Saturday as light offshore flow to the east continues and high pressure aloft strengthens," according to the NWS. "By (Friday) most valleys will warm up into the mid 80s to mid 90s and then Saturday a few degrees warmer still."

Humidity levels will also drop into the 8% to 15% range during the day.

"The combination of wind and humidity will likely lead to localized two to four hours of red flag conditions each day," according to the weather service.