VP Kamala Harris visiting Los Angeles to discuss maternal health

Vice President Kamala Harris will be returning to Los Angeles on Friday to discuss Biden administration efforts to bolster maternal health.

According to her office, Harris will be touring a maternal health nonprofit and touting efforts "to support maternal health outcomes and maternal mental health."

VP Harris is set to arrive at LAX at 1:15 p.m. and will begin her tour of the Baby2Baby facility at 3:20 p.m.

It was unclear how long Harris will remain in the area, although she lives in Brentwood and will often spend time at home while in Los Angeles.

Harris was in Los Angeles in mid-April, when she spent five days in the area. During that visit, she toured the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and discussed efforts to build a "clean energy economy." She also spoke outside Los Angeles City Hall following a march for reproductive rights.

She was previously scheduled to make an appearance at Cal State Dominguez Hills on Thursday for a town hall meeting marking Mental Health Action Day, but pulled out of the event in a show of solidarity with striking Writers Guild of America members.