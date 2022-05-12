Vote likely Thursday on controversial Huntington Beach desalination plant

The California Coastal Commission Thursday could vote on a controversial plan to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach.

Back in 2017, the California State Lands Commission unanimously approved the $1 billion private project which is planned along Pacific Coast Highway.

Many residents and environmental groups have been against the Poseidon Water desalination plant for years. Several dozen people held a protest against the plant Wednesday in Costa Mesa.

Opponents are concerned about the cost to consumers, the loss of sea life, along with concerns about pollution and the amount of energy that will be needed to run the plant.

CCC staff have already recommended a no vote.

Opponents say Poseidon's desalinated water would run four times higher than the cost of imported water, greatly impacting low-income individuals.

"So, we have a massive amount of water underground, and we tap into that, and that is our major source of water in north and central Orange County," said Ray Hiemstra with the nonprofit environmental group Orange County Coastkeeper. "So that's why building a plant here, in north or central Orange County, is like the worst location you could possibly do that."

Poseidon already has a desalination plant in Carlsbad that produces 10 percent of San Diego County's water supply.

"Yes we need water, we don't need all the tools in the toolkit, we need the tools that make sense," said Andrea Leon Grossman, director of the group Azul Climate Action. "And the tools that make sense are efficiency, conservation, rainwater capture and recycling water. Those are the ones that make sense, not only for the environment, but for the pocketbooks of people that are struggling right now."

Steve Sheldon, president of the Orange County Water District, wants to see the project approved.

"Our water supply has not kept up with the population growth, we desperately need more water supply projects," Sheldon said. "We absolutely need that. We need the Coastal Commission to approve the permit, and then things will come together, interest will grow. Once the permit is approved, everything changes."

Poseidon Water said in a statement that the facility "will use state-of-the-art technology to meet or exceed all local, state and federal environmental laws and regulations, and will comply with the new state water board ocean plan regulations."