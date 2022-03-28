Vote centers open for assembly district 62 special election
Vote centers are open for the April 5 special primary election for Assembly District 62.
The vote centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for in-person voting. People can also drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots at the vote centers.
The election will fill the seat held by Autumn Burke who resigned on Jan. 31.
The candidates are:
-- Councilwoman/council member's deputy Angie Reyes English;
-- Businesswoman and nonprofit director Tina Simone McKinnor;
-- Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles;
-- Neighborhood council member Nico Ruderman.
The district includes portions of the Westside and the South Bay regions of Los Angeles County.
Vote centers can be found at locator.lavote.gov/locations/vc?culture=en.
