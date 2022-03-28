Watch CBS News

Vote centers open for assembly district 62 special election

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 28 AM Edition) 01:45

Vote centers are open for the April 5 special primary election for Assembly District 62.

The vote centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for in-person voting. People can also drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots at the vote centers.

The election will fill the seat held by Autumn Burke who resigned on Jan. 31.

The candidates are:

-- Councilwoman/council member's deputy Angie Reyes English;

-- Businesswoman and nonprofit director Tina Simone McKinnor;

-- Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles;

-- Neighborhood council member Nico Ruderman.

The district includes portions of the Westside and the South Bay regions of Los Angeles County.

Vote centers can be found at locator.lavote.gov/locations/vc?culture=en.

First published on March 28, 2022 / 3:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.