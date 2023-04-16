Volunteers come together for the 33rd annual 'Great LA River Cleanup'

Friends of the LA River hosted its 33rd Annual "Great LA River Cleanup" where volunteers helped clean up the area along the river in Van Nuys on Saturday.

Every year Friends of the LA River, also known as 'FoLAR,' brings together thousands of Angelenos down to the River to work together to remove tons of trash.

In 2022, volunteers removed 50,000 tons of trash from the river.

It is one of the most significant environmental stewardship events and now officially the largest urban river cleanup in the country.

It about more than cleaning up the river, volunteers also took part in habitat restorations, nature walks, and river education activities.

If you missed this one, there's another one on Saturday, April 22. Click here to sign up!