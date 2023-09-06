Watch CBS News
Volunteer helps sea lion with knife stuck in its snout in Oxnard

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A marine life volunteer helped a sea lion near the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard after the animal was spotted with a knife stuck in its snout.

sea-lion-rescued.png
Credit: Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute

The sea lion was first discovered around 7:20 a.m. on Monday in the public boat launch ramp near Hollywood Beach, according to the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI). 

The skilled and experienced CIMWI volunteer was able to successfully remove the knife by using a pole with a hook blade on the end. The sea lion only reacted as the blade came out of his muzzle and jumped off the dock once it was removed.

volunteer-rescues-sea-lion.png
Credit: Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute

The sea lion was seen swimming 10 minutes later.  

"This was a huge success of out our mission as the sea lion weighed 400 pounds and he could have charged at any time and potentially hurt our volunteer, " said the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.

The CIMWI team member's skilled technique saved the animal from further danger and the "sea lion now has a second chance at life."

First published on September 6, 2023 / 9:56 AM

