Volunteer helps sea lion with knife stuck in its snout in Oxnard
A marine life volunteer helped a sea lion near the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard after the animal was spotted with a knife stuck in its snout.
The sea lion was first discovered around 7:20 a.m. on Monday in the public boat launch ramp near Hollywood Beach, according to the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI).
The skilled and experienced CIMWI volunteer was able to successfully remove the knife by using a pole with a hook blade on the end. The sea lion only reacted as the blade came out of his muzzle and jumped off the dock once it was removed.
The sea lion was seen swimming 10 minutes later.
"This was a huge success of out our mission as the sea lion weighed 400 pounds and he could have charged at any time and potentially hurt our volunteer, " said the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.
The CIMWI team member's skilled technique saved the animal from further danger and the "sea lion now has a second chance at life."
