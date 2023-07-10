Vista Fire: Firefighters tackle 28-acre brush fire sparked by tow truck engulfed in flames on I-5 in Castaic

Firefighters have contained a large brush fire that was burning off the I-5 Freeway in Castaic on Monday.

KCAL News

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire, which started at around 3:30 p.m., was sparked by a tow truck off the northbound side of the freeway which was engulfed in flames.

Both LACoFD and Angeles National Forest Services were engaged with the fire, which was "burning with a moderate rate of spread."

The fire torched about 28 acres of vegetation, firefighters say. Water-dropping aircraft could be seen circling the area as they attempted to battle the forward progress of the fire.

Shortly after 5 p.m., crews reported that they had extinguished the flames and that the situation was 50% contained.

No structures are threatened at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Two lanes of the freeway were closed at Cherry Canyon to allow firefighters a place to access equipment.