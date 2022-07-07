Watch CBS News
Violent fugitives, guns taken off the streets in nationwide Operation North Star

A month-long operation has taken 1,500 violent fugitive off the streets of 10 of the nation's biggest cities, including right here in Los Angeles.

Operation North Star targeted cities with high rates of murder and shootings, taking 1,501 violent fugitives, sex offenders, and gang members off the streets of Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

Authorities say 230 of those arrested were wanted for homicide and 131 were wanted for sexual assault. The operation also seized 166 firearms, more than 33 kilograms of drugs, and $53,600 in cash.

Here in Los Angeles, the LAPD worked with U.S. Marshals to make the arrests.

