Violent crash leaves one person hospitalized in Pomona

One person was hospitalized after a violent two-car crash in Pomona late Saturday. 

Circumstances leading up the crash remain unclear, but police were called to the intersection of Ninth Street and Reservoir Street at around 8 pm., according to Pomona Police Department. 

As a result of the ongoing investigation, all lanes in the area will be closed for several hours. 

The hospitalized person's condition was not immediately known. 

SkyCal flew overhead the site of the crash, one car could be seen off the side of the road suffering from severe damage to its front end. Several hundred feet away there was another extremely damaged car in the road just outside of a home. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

