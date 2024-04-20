Watch CBS News
Violent crash leaves 3 hospitalized in Van Nuys

By Dean Fioresi

Three people were hospitalized after a violent crash in the front yard of a Van Nuys home late Friday evening. 

Police were called to the scene, located in the 15300 block of Saticoy Street near Sepulveda Boulevard, at around 10:35 p.m, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

Video from the scene shows the moments that the car hurtles down the road before colliding with the front seating area of a Subway restaurant before slamming into multiple cars parked on the side of a road and finally the front yard of a home in the area. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics say that the car burst into flames after the crash, which they were able to quickly extinguish. 

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 5:45 PM PDT

