Fontana police officer saves the day after vintage car brakes fail

An inland empire woman had quite a scare when she got behind the wheel of her family's vintage car when the brakes suddenly stopped working.

The experienced driver, Alexis Pritchard, knew the actions to take, which is lowering the gear and turn off the engine, but it wasn't enough to stop the moving vehicle.

She weaved through traffic, ran red lights, and hit construction cones as the car kept rolling on before eventually crashing into an officer's patrol car.

"I'm so sorry that I had to run into the back of an officer's patrol car and I'm grateful they were there to help. My life isn't replaceable and the car is fixable," said Alexis Pritchard, from Apple Valley.

Pritchard said she plans on fixing the car and couldn't thank the officer enough for purposely getting in her way to stop the vehicle.

She is also very thankful to the dispatcher who helped her through the whole ordeal.