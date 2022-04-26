Vigil to be held for Alexis Gonzalez, South Gate police detective killed in 605 Freeway crash

A moving memorial has been set up in South Gate for a detective who was killed in a car crash Sunday night.

Alexis Gonzales was off-duty when he became involved in a crash on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk on Sunday night. The 5-year veteran of the South Gate Police Department died at a hospital.

(credit: CBS)

Dozens of law enforcement officers later took part in a procession to escort his body from the hospital to the coroner's office in downtown Los Angeles.

A vigil has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday outside the station, 8620 California Ave. in South Gate. A memorial bearing his photo and flanked by memorial flowers was also set up in front of the station in honor of Gonzalez.

The public is welcome to attend Tuesday night's vigil and pay their respects at a memorial.