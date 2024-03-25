Videos appear to show driver attacking 65-year-old woman during road rage incident

It's hard to imagine that a simple request to slow down on a residential street could result in a man beating a woman in the middle of a Norco road.

However, two videos captured the exact moments a man in his 50s allegedly hit a 65-year-old woman in the face, knocking her to the ground and leaving her with a black eye.

"No woman should ever be hit by a man — ever," victim Wendy Hamilton said.

Hamilton said her neighbor yelled out for the driver to slow down because a child was on the road at the time. She said that the driver immediately put his vehicle in reverse and got out ready to fight.

At first, he pushed Hamilton's neighbor before turning to the 65-year-old woman while she tried to take a picture of his license plate. Hamilton said he demanded she hand over her phone before trying to rip it out of her hand.

"I wouldn't let go," she said. "I was holding onto it for dear life while he was dragging me around the street and then he punched me."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies spoke with everyone involved in the incident.

"The suspect was arrested and received a written citation for the charges of assault and battery," the department wrote in a statement. "The investigation was forwarded to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for prosecution."

Hamilton described her alleged attacker's punishment as a "slap on the wrist" and believes the assault isn't being taken seriously enough. She said she's not the only neighbor who had a heated encounter with the suspect, who lives nearby.

"If I can stop him from hurting one person that's the whole goal," Hamilton said.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office has not filed charges in the case as of Monday night.