Video shows group of bikers attacking security guard's car in Hollywood after he hit one of them

Wild cellphone footage out of Hollywood shows the moments that a group of bikers attack a security guard's car over the weekend, but despite this, he was the one taken into custody.

Police say that the incident started a little before 6 p.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue, when they learned of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

Callers told them that a car being driven by a security guard collided with one of the bikers, at which point the group of 10 to 15 began to surround the car, throwing kicks and punches.

They ended up breaking the windows of the vehicle and assaulting the driver by the time officers arrived.

"Upon completion of officer's investigation, the security guard ... was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon," LAPD said. "A Vandalism report was completed."

The security guard has been identified by police as Hector Delreal.

The incident remains under investigation.