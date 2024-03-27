Video shows argument between parent and homeowner after crash outside LA County elementary school

The viral video shows a not-so-uncommon encounter between a parent and homeowner outside a Saugus elementary school.

"They do this everyday and it's getting out of hand," the homeowner, who wished to stay anonymous, said.

The recording captured the homeowner confronting the Plum Canyon Elementary school parent after she parked her truck in front of his driveway during school pickup Tuesday afternoon. The woman in the video said the man damaged her truck after he hit it. She said she normally parks elsewhere but left her truck for a few minutes to find her child.

"We do have a lot of traffic issues here," the woman said. "Unfortunately, I made a mistake."

The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station said a deputy was called out to the scene but neither side asked to press charges and exchanged insurance information. A number of neighbors said they've had to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department repeatedly.

The front of the school faces a cul-de-sac, where neighbors say there have been several confrontations between them and the school parents, some of which have been caught on camera.

A security camera captured the school principal separating two men after tempers flared some months back.

"One time there was a lady that parked in front of the trash can by our house," neighbor Richard Montes said. "I asked her to move. She moved. Then, her husband came over and threatened me."

The homeowner said he had an emergency to get to when he tried to pull out of his driveway.

"This is an ongoing problem that's been going on for 4 to 5 years," the homeowner said.

The woman said that posting the argument over social media was over the top.

"I'm not doing anything with this damage because I don't want to cause him any more problems," she said. "I don't know it escalated to where it is now."