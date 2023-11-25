Watch CBS News
Local News

Video of deputies arresting amputee sparks outrage

By Tom Wait

/ KCAL News

Protest starts outside East LA sheriff's department station after controversial arrest
Protest starts outside East LA sheriff's department station after controversial arrest 02:21

The family, friends and community members gathered outside the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Department station after deputies were caught on camera repeatedly punching and holding down an amputee during a violent arrest. 

It happened on Nov. 20 as Alejandro Hernandez, who had one of his legs amputated, headed home along Floral Drive when he encountered two deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"He was simply in his own neighborhood, going to his home," his attorney Christian Contreras said. "As he was going to his home he was profiled. He was targeted, and these sheriff's deputies in East Los Angeles went after him."

Hernandez's mother Gabriela Ortega said she wanted the deputies "held accountable" because "what they're doing is not right."

A spokesperson for the department said deputies on patrol recognized Hernandez as an active gang member. Deputies said he was trying to conceal something. When they made contact with Hernandez, they felt a firearm in his waistband and tried to handcuff him. 

The department claimed he resisted, prompting the ensuing struggle. Deputies recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from Hernandez. 

His lawyer confirmed that his client had a weapon on him during the arrest. 

"He did have a weapon," Contreras said. "But there was no objective evidence before then to have justified that."

Contreras could not confirm that his client had a permit for the weapon. 

Tom Wait
tom-wait-1200x800-2018.jpg

Tom Wait joined CBS2 and KCAL9 in March 2013 as a general assignment reporter. He covers the Los Angeles metro area and the Inland Empire. He also anchors our streaming network, CBS News Los Angeles. A Southern California native, Tom has worked in New York City, Detroit and Kansas City, Missouri, before coming home.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 6:27 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.